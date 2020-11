David Nuno's simple and savory Adobo BBQ Chicken

This Week's Recipe: Adobo BBQ Chicken

Ingredients

Instructions

Enjoy the cool Fall weather by firing up the grill! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a simple and savory BBQ Chicken recipe taken to the next level with GOYA Adobo seasoning! David Nuno shows us how to create this mouth-watering dish in just three simple steps.Zesty Italian Dressing4 Chicken BreastsBBQ Sauce1- In a shallow dish cover chicken breast with Italian dressing and let marinate for 1 hour in the refrigerator.2- Remove chicken from dish and coat with adobo seasoning on both sides.3- Place chicken on the preheated grill. Brush with BBQ sauce on both sides as you flip the chicken. Cook all the way through.Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.