David Nuno's simple and savory Adobo BBQ Chicken

Enjoy the cool Fall weather by firing up the grill! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a simple and savory BBQ Chicken recipe taken to the next level with GOYA Adobo seasoning! David Nuno shows us how to create this mouth-watering dish in just three simple steps.
This Week's Recipe: Adobo BBQ Chicken
Ingredients
Zesty Italian Dressing
4 Chicken Breasts
Goya Adobo All Purpose Seasoning
BBQ Sauce
Instructions
1- In a shallow dish cover chicken breast with Italian dressing and let marinate for 1 hour in the refrigerator.
2- Remove chicken from dish and coat with adobo seasoning on both sides.
3- Place chicken on the preheated grill. Brush with BBQ sauce on both sides as you flip the chicken. Cook all the way through.
Get A Printable Recipe
Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!
Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.