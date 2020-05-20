Former Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst beaten by girlfriend, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former lieutenant governor David Dewhurst was hospitalized after he was allegedly beaten by his live-in girlfriend.
The 74-year-old was hospitalized with broken ribs.
Law enforcement sources told ABC13 Wednesday the abuse took place over several days.
Leslie Caron, 40, is charged with injury to the elderly, a felony. She's currently being held in Harris County Jail.
The Houston-born Dewhurst served elected office from 2003 to 2015 as the No. 2 state official in Texas.
He was re-elected as lieutenant governor twice, but failed to retain his position when he lost the GOP primary to Dan Patrick.
He also failed to win the GOP primary in 2012 for the U.S. Senate seat that eventually went to Ted Cruz.
Ironically, Dewhurst would later throw his support behind Cruz for president in 2016.
He told the Texas Tribune at the time he wanted to make sure "a good conservative was in the White House" and wanted to back his fellow Texans.
