Former Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst beaten by girlfriend, sources say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former lieutenant governor David Dewhurst was hospitalized after he was allegedly beaten by his live-in girlfriend.

The 74-year-old was hospitalized with broken ribs.

Law enforcement sources told ABC13 Wednesday the abuse took place over several days.

Leslie Caron, 40, is charged with injury to the elderly, a felony. She's currently being held in Harris County Jail.

The Houston-born Dewhurst served elected office from 2003 to 2015 as the No. 2 state official in Texas.

He was re-elected as lieutenant governor twice, but failed to retain his position when he lost the GOP primary to Dan Patrick.

He also failed to win the GOP primary in 2012 for the U.S. Senate seat that eventually went to Ted Cruz.

Ironically, Dewhurst would later throw his support behind Cruz for president in 2016.

He told the Texas Tribune at the time he wanted to make sure "a good conservative was in the White House" and wanted to back his fellow Texans.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhoustonarrestattackbeatingjaillieutenant governorpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person hit and killed on outbound Southwest Fwy
Here's when you can see each Texans preseason game
1 woman killed, 2 injured in shooting in NE Houston
Houston Zoo to reveal reopening plans later this week
This 67-year-old great-grandmother is graduating college
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
18-wheeler dragged after train crash in Angleton
Show More
Family finds nearly $1 million during weekend drive
Don't fall for this free Target grocery scam text
Cheerleader bitten by Copperhead while practicing
Mom, daughter earn master's degrees together
Free Whataburger? This deal is on now but it won't last long!
More TOP STORIES News