Police looking for 19-year-old 'person of interest' in 3-year-old boy's death on NYE

Commanders and PIO are headed to a homicide scene 6400 Ranchester. 3 year old male was transported to the hospital and did not survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/QyprcL0HgO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 1, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for questioning in the death of a 3-year-old boy.According to an update issued by HPD on Monday, investigators are hoping to speak with 19-year-old David Ajanel Ixcayau.No charges have been filed against Ixcayau, but police are calling him a "person of interest."The toddler, identified as Wilson Cosigua, was found injured inside an apartment at 6401 Ranchester Dr. in southwest Houston on New Year's Eve. Officers said they received a call from someone who said their neighbor had a 3-year-old that was hurt.HPD said Cosigua was inside the home where he lived with his mother and other relatives when the call came. His mother wasn't home at the time, but she rushed home after other people present inside the home called to tell her the boy was unresponsive.A neighbor performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to a nearby hospital. He later died at the hospital.Meanwhile, several photos of Ixcayau were released by HPD.Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.