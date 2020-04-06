ABC13's Dave Ward, wife practice social distancing at home after her battle with double pneumonia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6061179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Laura Ward felt sick on Monday, March 23, and drove herself to the hospital. This is what we know about her health.

#Houston, I just got a call from Dr. Boom of @MethodistHosp and my sweetheart is getting better! Your prayers have made the difference and I can never thank you enough for all the love and messages. Please continue your prayers so that Laura may continue to heal. #prayersforlaura pic.twitter.com/QWNLApusmL — Dave Ward (@DaveWardTV) March 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward said his wife, Laura Ward, is home from the hospital after suffering from double pneumonia.Laura was at Houston Methodist Hospital for about two weeks before returning home."She's upstairs resting and I'm down here with my mask," said Dave during a FaceTime interview on Tuesday. "We are practicing social distancing even here at home."Last week, Ward asked for prayers when his wife was first hospitalized."I've never asked anything of our viewers," said Dave. "But I am asking now for all our viewers to say a prayer for my wife Laura. She really needs it. I've been praying nonstop. She really needs prayers right now. The power of prayer is amazing."Now, he thanks all of the Houstonians that prayed for Laura because he believes that is what got her through it.Dave said he couldn't visit her while she was in ICU or even send her flowers."She's a fighter. She is a survivor," said Dave.Laura felt sick on Monday, March 23, and drove herself to the hospital, where Dave said the doctors treating her called it a, "classic COVID pneumonia" even though tests for COVID-19 were negative. She was in intensive care and couldn't receive visitors or gifts.On Monday, March 30, Dave announced via Twitter his wife was on her way to feeling better."My sweetheart is getting better!" he tweeted. "I can never thank you enough for all the love and messages."