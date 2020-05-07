community strong

ABC13 anchor emeritus Dave Ward surprised with birthday parade!

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- ABC13 is wishing our anchor emeritus Dave Ward a very happy birthday!

Dave turned 81 years old today and it was the perfect day for a birthday parade. Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Jeff Bagwell all stopped by, along with friends from ABC13, including Tom Koch, Ted Oberg, Melanie Lawson and Gina Gaston.

This birthday is extra special for Dave, since he just returned home from Houston Methodist Hospital after fighting an infection. This came just weeks after his wife, Laura, was hospitalized. Both are now recovering and thankful for all of your well wishes.

"I just can't tell you how much the power of prayer means to people," said Dave. "To Laura and I, it meant the difference between life and death. Thank you all. You saved our lives."
