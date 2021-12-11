Dave Campbell, legendary sportswriter, dies at 96

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- Dave Campbell, the pioneering sports journalist who transformed media coverage of football in Texas, died Friday at his home in Waco, according to Texas Football website. He was 96.
The website wrote Campbell is best known as the founder and editor-in-chief of the eponymous Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine, affectionally called "the bible of Texas football" by readers, though his accomplishments stretch far beyond. Campbell was a former president of the Football Writers Association of America.
In his early years as sports editor at the Tribune-Herald, he cut his teeth on the Southwest Conference press tour, covering the Bear Bryants and Darrell K Royals with a motley crew of now-iconic pressmen like Dallas' Blackie Sherrod, Fort Worth's Dan Jenkins and Houston's Mickey Herskowitz.
The idea of Texas Football magazine came to life in 1959 at Campbell's kitchen table. Together with his Tribune-Herald colleague Hollis Biddle, he launched the product in 1960. It lost $5,000, but gained a foothold in the football-crazy state of Texas. The magazine was Texas Football, more widely known as Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
Though Campbell sold the magazine in 1985, he remained the magazine's editor-in-chief for the remainder of his life, penning the magazine's letter from the editor each year and overseeing the publication's blossoming from a niche into a phenomenon.
Campbell's profile expanded nationally with his tenure as president of the Football Writers Association of America, and took on a leadership role in the Heisman Trophy voting process. But while he became known around the country, he remained tied to Texas, and specifically Waco.
Campbell retired from the Tribune-Herald in 1993, but remained involved in writing, spearheading the Baylor athletic department's newsletter for 15 years and helping in the production of multiple books. Campbell's name adorns the press box at Baylor's McLane Stadium, and he was a constant presence at Baylor athletic events up until his death.
Campbell is survived by his sister Jo Campbell; his daughters Becky Roche and husband David, and Julie Carlson and husband Alan; grandchildren Campbell Roche and his wife Katie, Jackson Roche and his wife Caroline, and Derby Carlson; and many nieces and nephews, according to Texas Football.
