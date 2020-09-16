Food & Drink

After only selling $6 worth, this Humble dad now has booming taco truck thanks to tweets

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- All it took was one tweet and business was booming for Eleazar Aviles , owner of 'Taqueria El Torito' in Humble.

"I thought it was amazing I actually saw it on my social media," said Karla de Leon

His son Jordi was taking the orders while he was getting the grill sizzling on this Taco Tuesday.

It was just days ago Aviles' daughter posted a plea on Twitter. She said her dad's business was struggling and had only sold $6 worth of food.




It didn't take long for the power of social media to shine the spotlight on this local business off FM 1960.

"Tacos and Jeeps today," said Chris "Bigg Dogg" Comeaux.

The Houston Jeep society showed up to buy him out for the night.

"A lot of biz have been hurting but hopefully they can bounce back," said Comeaux.

"I definitely enjoy supporting local businesses especially everything we're going through right now," said De Leon.

So from tacos to tortas to quesadillas, Aviles said this is his passion, he loves to cook.

"We're really grateful for the support we've been getting and the positive messages," said his son.

Giselle has also started an Instagram page for her dad's taco truck. The truck is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

