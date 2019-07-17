Dashcam shows plane crash near Dallas that killed 10

A small plane spiraled out of control just shortly after takeoff from the Addison Municipal Airport on June 30.
In the video, you can see the plane trying to lift into the sky then flipping over and slamming into a hangar.
All 10 people on board a small plane were killed including a family of four with two teenage children.
NTSB investigators say you can hear a crew member on the cockpit recording mention a problem with the left engine just moments before the crash.
An official cause of the accident has not yet been released.