3 on the run in Texas City murder of man who was reportedly a registered sex offender

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas City police search for three people on the run after a 65-year-old man was beaten to death, details are emerging about what could have led to the attack, including the victim's past conviction for indecency with a child.Police already have 30-year-old Christopher Daniel Gomez in custody for the murder of Daniel Sanders, who investigators say was jumped outside of Diamond Jim's Country Saloon and Dance Hall just after midnight Saturday.According to police, Gomez and three others are charged in the attack. The other suspects being sought are Antonio Marcus Figueroa, 37; Ashton Lee Coleman, 21; and Preston Figueroa, 17.Investigators believe the three have begun skipping town, possibly for outside Texas or the U.S.Gomez was taken into custody and is being held at the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond.In the meantime, records have emerged that may shed light into the reported confrontation in the moments before the attack.Police already said Sanders was confronted about a previous criminal incident inside the bar, prompting him to leave. The beating shortly followed.While the exact motive for the attack is still being investigated, court records show Sanders has a prior child sex crime conviction from 2010. Documents state he was sentenced to community service and probation, and was required to register as a sex offender.Despite the details, police in the immediate aftermath of the attack called it one of the most vicious they have seen in their careers.Texas City Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $5,000 reward on each suspect for information leading to their arrest.Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Texas City police at 409-643-5720.