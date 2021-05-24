murder

3 on the run in Texas City murder of man who was reportedly a registered sex offender

EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged with murder after alleged assault at a Texas City bar

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas City police search for three people on the run after a 65-year-old man was beaten to death, details are emerging about what could have led to the attack, including the victim's past conviction for indecency with a child.

Police already have 30-year-old Christopher Daniel Gomez in custody for the murder of Daniel Sanders, who investigators say was jumped outside of Diamond Jim's Country Saloon and Dance Hall just after midnight Saturday.

According to police, Gomez and three others are charged in the attack. The other suspects being sought are Antonio Marcus Figueroa, 37; Ashton Lee Coleman, 21; and Preston Figueroa, 17.

Investigators believe the three have begun skipping town, possibly for outside Texas or the U.S.

Gomez was taken into custody and is being held at the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond.

In the meantime, records have emerged that may shed light into the reported confrontation in the moments before the attack.

Police already said Sanders was confronted about a previous criminal incident inside the bar, prompting him to leave. The beating shortly followed.

While the exact motive for the attack is still being investigated, court records show Sanders has a prior child sex crime conviction from 2010. Documents state he was sentenced to community service and probation, and was required to register as a sex offender.

Despite the details, police in the immediate aftermath of the attack called it one of the most vicious they have seen in their careers.

Texas City Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $5,000 reward on each suspect for information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Texas City police at 409-643-5720.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas citycrimemurderbarassaultman killedviolence
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Gang member gets 45 years for slaying near Spring school, police say
Another John Wayne Gacy victim identified
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News