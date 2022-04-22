teen killed

Jury finds man not guilty 2 years after the shooting death of teen in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been found not guilty after being charged with the murder of a teen in southeast Houston.

On April 22, 2022, the jury found 40-year-old Damien Desvignes not guilty of the murder of 15-year-old Guillermo Chino.

At about 1 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2020, officers responded to a call of an assault in progress located in the 7300 block of Lindencrest Street.

A woman told police her husband, Desvignes, assaulted her.

Upon arrival, officers said that Chino was found on the stairwell of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the head, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the 40-year-old was found outside his apartment with a firearm.

Desvignes told detectives he and Guillermo were friends and believed the teen had stolen money and other items from his car that night.

Desvignes said he would not be used anymore, pulled a gun from his pocket, and shot the victim in the head. After the shooting, Desvignes says he pointed the weapon at his wife and pulled the trigger. However, the gun was no longer loaded.
Desvignes was charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member and was given a $250,000 bond on Jan. 29, 2020.

"The information we are getting is, the victim came over (here) to hang out with the suspect. For whatever reason, there was some sort of verbal altercation, gunshots were heard, and that's when the female caller observed the young Hispanic male who she knows as 'Chino' on the steps here," Sgt. Joshua Horn with the Houston Police Department said in a previous report.

Court records from 2020 show that before the shooting, Desvignes thought Guillermo would accuse him of raping a friend's sister.

Desvignes then grabbed his wife and started choking her for three to five minutes before she could call 911, court records show.
