Damaged vehicle found in search for missing college student

The search continues for a missing Alabama college student after her vehicle was found damaged in Montgomery, police say.

After receiving a tip from a citizen, Auburn police told ABC affiliate WBMA that 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard's 2017 Honda CRV was located at an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Blanchard was not found.

Blanchard, a student at Southern Union Community College in Auburn, was originally reported missing on Thursday. Police said the last person she contacted was a friend late Wednesday night.

UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris, Blanchard's stepfather, took to social media to share images of Blanchard, begging for the public to come forward with any information on the missing 19-year-old.



Blanchard is described as a light-skinned black woman who stands 5-feet 6-inches and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

Anyone with information on Blanchard's whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140, the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at (334) 501-3100.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing teenagermissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros one win from WS championship with Game 5 victory
J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over
O'Brien turns focus on filling big shoes of J.J. Watt
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last game with the Astros
Wrecker driver killed on the job remembered at vigil
Woman allegedly trafficked girls she was hired to protect
Car slams into 3 young family members, killing 6-year-old
Show More
Church gifts new car to mother rescued from flood waters
Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
Missing 5-year-old's family urges public to keep looking
Classmates say 4th grader who died by suicide was bullied
Nationals ace Max Scherzer scratched from WS Game 5 start
More TOP STORIES News