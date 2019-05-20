Dad stops man with gun caught going into daughter's bedroom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a homeowner wrestled a gun away from a home invasion suspect in a bizarre series of events.

The homeowner told police that he saw the suspect entering his 13-year-old daughter's room with a gun. The homeowner says he confronted the man and wrestled with him to get the gun. According to police, the homeowner was able to get the gun and shoot the suspect.

Police say the suspect then ran downstairs, took a knife and began stabbing himself.

When police arrived at the home in the North Bellaire Estates, the suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were four children in the home ranging in age from four to 13. They are all OK.

