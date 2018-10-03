Father shot in home invasion as his 3 young children slept nearby

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say the man was shot by the suspects who broke into the home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a family was asleep in their home on Luca Street on Houston's south side when there was a knock on the door that turned into a violent home invasion.

It was after midnight when the mother opened the door. Police say two gunmen forced their way inside, demanded property and confronted the father. One of the suspects then fired multiple rounds inside the house.

"A male occupant inside the residence was confronted by one of the suspects who fired multiple rounds in the house, striking the male victim at least once," said HPD Detective Ken Nealy.

The man was in the house with his wife and three young children. He was the only one hurt and is expected to survive.

Police say the gunmen stole the family's tan-colored Chevy Tahoe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4-year-old may have seen mom's murder at W. Houston motel
Pregnant mom of 4 says she killed boyfriend in self-defense
Eye on the Caribbean this week
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Don't search for these celebrities online
Cy-Fair ISD officer in training accused of luring girl
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted celebs
Man accused of raping woman after being displaced by Florence
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
14-year-old boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
Residents to council on sex robot brothel: 'It's bad for Houston'
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Africanized bees swarm tree in upscale River Oaks neighborhood
More News