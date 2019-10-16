Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family, including 1-year-old

A father inside his house with his wife and two small children was shot to death during a home invasion overnight in Fort Bend County, deputies say.This happened around 12 a.m. at the home on Glen Rosa Drive and Cansfield Way.The sheriff's office says the man, who was in his 20s, heard a window break in the back of the house. He went to check it out and confronted the two people who broke into the home, according to officials.That's when the man was shot and killed.The man's wife called 911 to report the alleged intruders who killed her husband. She and the children, who are 1- and 3-years-old, were not hurt.Deputies told ABC13 the wife says she saw the two intruders.Detectives are working to get a description of them. They're also canvassing the neighborhood and checking for surveillance cameras.Investigators say the victim's wife is not a suspect.Sheriff Troy Nehls says his department will put all of their resources toward finding who murdered the young man."It's sad, sad. We have a homeowner here in Fort Bend County who's no longer with us. A father of two small children, breaks your heart," Nehls said.Authorities don't believe anything was taken from the home.