Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone, a DA's office spokesperson said.

The Santa Monica Police Department presented the case to the DA's office. SMPD says the initial complaint was filed with police in November 2017 relating to an allegation of sexual misconduct from the 1990s.

Additional details of the case were not released.

Last year, during initial media reports about the Santa Monica case, Stallone's attorney said he "categorically disputes the claim."

The DA's office did not say how long it was expected to take to review the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sylvester stallonesexual assaultcelebrity crimecelebrityentertainmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More News