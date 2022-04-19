fatal shooting

21-year-old may have been shot in Cypress neighborhood before being driven to different location

By
Investigation underway at 2 Cypress locations after 'suspicious death'

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man may have been fatally shot in a Cypress neighborhood and then driven to a nearby business' parking lot in a car with four other people inside.

It was in the parking lot that the group called for help, said the Harris County Sheriff's Office, which called Tuesday's incident a "suspicious death."

According to HCSO, deputies were called at about 2 p.m. to the area of Rustic Lake Lane and Fry Road, where they met with the group and found the victim dead inside a gray Dodge Challenger.

Sgt. Jason Brown, of HCSO's Homicide Division, said the early investigation led them to believe the man was shot at a different location in the 19700 block of Swan Lake.

It wasn't immediately known why the group drove to away from the shooting scene before calling 911. The sheriff's office also did not say whether anyone was under arrest or if anyone was being sought.

No other people were reported to be seriously injured.

In the midst of the law enforcement activity, Cy-Fair ISD said six nearby campuses entered a precautionary "secure mode," which meant no one was allowed in or out of the building. The schools included Cypress Springs High School; Hopper and Thornton middle schools; and Andre', Duryea and Emery elementary schools.

The campuses were released from the secure measure at about 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on afternoon newscast in the ABC13 Houston 24/7 streaming channel.
