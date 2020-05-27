Suspects found with stolen stimulus checks, large amounts of drugs in Cypress hotel room

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are facing charges after authorities say thery were caught making fraudulent charges and found with drugs and stolen stimulus checks in their possession.

Heidi Hubbard and Dustin Whitman were arrested at the Holiday Inn on Fairfield Place in Cypress.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were advised upon arriving that the business received a phone call regarding a fraudulent charge made on a credit card at the hotel.

A hotel employee advised deputies which room the suspects were in.

When deputies searched the room, they say they found the suspects in possession of meth and Valium, and three government stimulus checks belonging to other people.

Deputies also say Hubbard initially provided a false name.

Both suspects were booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.. Hubbard was also charged with failure to identify. Bonds have not been set at this time.
