Cypress teen charged with evading arrest after allegedly carjacking an Uber driver's vehicle

Officials are still looking for one more person suspected of carjacking an Uber driver's vehicle.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- After a three-day search, deputies detained one teen and are still looking for one more person who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver's vehicle and led deputies on a pursuit late on Oct. 15.

The video featured above is from a previous report on a carjacking near Kashmere Gardens.

Omarian Pepper Manuel, 17, was charged with evading arrest after a Precinct 5 deputy on patrol attempted to pull over a silver Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on Fry Road.

The driver led deputies on a short pursuit, ending in the 12500 block of Wildwood Bend, where two suspects fled the scene on foot.

Officials were able to recover the stolen Uber driver's vehicle.

Deputies and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are still searching for the driver of the stolen vehicle, which was taken at gunpoint from an Uber driver in the 18200 block of Crystal Knoll on Oct. 12.