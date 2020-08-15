Cy-Fair ISD teachers file against district wanting to resume classes during pandemic

The union representing Cy-Fair ISD teachers is suing the school district.The teachers were due back today for orientation, but according to the union's lawsuit, they are working to stop the requirement to return in the midst of the pandemic."Our school district has ignored our pleas to reduce the number of school personnel required to be in school buildings because of a surging COVID-19 infection rate in the Houston area. What the district is doing could further spread the virus and contaminate our schools; we don't want to be a part of that problem. Minimizing the number of employees at schools and worksites allows our community to slow the spread and get the virus under control," said Cy-Fair AFT President Nikki Cowart. "As president of Cy-Fair AFT and the parent of two Cy-Fair students, I know that is not the way to start the new school year."All week, ABC13 has been following parents and teachers who have felt uneasy about returning. On Thursday it was reported that an employee at one of the district's early learning center tested positive for the virus.The district, which sits right outside of Houston, has 91 campuses with 116,000 students and 7,800 teachers and other school employees. School starts Sept. 8 and families had to choose all-remote or all in-person learning. A majority of parents selected to keep their children home and do schooling online.According to Cowart, educators want to return but they agree with Harris County Public Health Director Umair Shah, who said this week that with transmission levels as high as they are in Harris County, "it is simply not safe to do so at this time."When ABC13 reached out to Cy-Fair ISD for a comment on the lawsuit, the district said it does not comment on pending litigation.