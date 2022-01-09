Cy-Fair ISD teacher arrested after being accused of keeping son in trunk at COVID test site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11351936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PREVIOUS REPORT: The latest variant of COVID-19 is officially in Harris County. The omicron variant has also been detected within a key indicator in the city of Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cy-Fair ISD teacher was arrested Saturday after being accused of locking her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her moving vehicle this week at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site because she didn't want to be exposed to him.The school district confirmed Friday that the teacher, 41-year-old Sarah Beam, had a warrant issued for her arrest. Deputies with Precinct One Constable's Office attempted to arrest Beam at her home in Jersey Village Friday night, but they left the house without taking anyone into custody.According to the documents, Beam had driven to the Pridgeon Stadium testing site on Monday, Jan. 3, when the Cy-Fair ISD director of health services, who was working the drive-thru, saw Beam's vehicle with the teen in the trunk. Beam was said to have acknowledged to the director that her son was in the trunk due to him having been tested positive for the coronavirus.The documents state Beam kept him there to prevent her from getting exposed while driving her child to the stadium for additional testing. Investigators went on to state that the health worker asked Beam to see the child. Beam unlatched the trunk, and he was lying down inside, without any safety restraints. The worker then told Beam no testing would be done until the child moved into the back seat of the vehicle.On Saturday, Beam was arrested, according to court records. Her bond was set at $1,500. Records show the teacher who has been an employee with Cy-Fair ISD since 2011 posted bond.Though the district said the child was not harmed, Beam's court documents state her charge as felony endangering a child.Beam is currently on administrative leave. No information on when Beam is due back in court has been released.