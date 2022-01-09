child endangerment

Cy-Fair ISD teacher arrested after being accused of keeping son in trunk at COVID test site

By and Briana Connor
EMBED <>More Videos

Teacher kept son in trunk to avoid COVID exposure, investigators say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cy-Fair ISD teacher was arrested Saturday after being accused of locking her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her moving vehicle this week at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site because she didn't want to be exposed to him.

The video above is from a previous report.


The school district confirmed Friday that the teacher, 41-year-old Sarah Beam, had a warrant issued for her arrest. Deputies with Precinct One Constable's Office attempted to arrest Beam at her home in Jersey Village Friday night, but they left the house without taking anyone into custody.
According to the documents, Beam had driven to the Pridgeon Stadium testing site on Monday, Jan. 3, when the Cy-Fair ISD director of health services, who was working the drive-thru, saw Beam's vehicle with the teen in the trunk. Beam was said to have acknowledged to the director that her son was in the trunk due to him having been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The documents state Beam kept him there to prevent her from getting exposed while driving her child to the stadium for additional testing. Investigators went on to state that the health worker asked Beam to see the child. Beam unlatched the trunk, and he was lying down inside, without any safety restraints. The worker then told Beam no testing would be done until the child moved into the back seat of the vehicle.

On Saturday, Beam was arrested, according to court records. Her bond was set at $1,500. Records show the teacher who has been an employee with Cy-Fair ISD since 2011 posted bond.


Though the district said the child was not harmed, Beam's court documents state her charge as felony endangering a child.

Beam is currently on administrative leave. No information on when Beam is due back in court has been released.

SEE ALSO: Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
EMBED More News Videos

PREVIOUS REPORT: The latest variant of COVID-19 is officially in Harris County. The omicron variant has also been detected within a key indicator in the city of Houston.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncypressarrestsocial distancingcoronavirus testingteenagerteencoronavirus testcy fair isdcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakchild endangermentcovid 19tests
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
Teacher kept son in trunk to avoid COVID exposure, investigators say
Suspected DWI driver leads deputies on chase with 4 kids in truck
Medical examiner rules death of boy found in hotel tub a homicide
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
TOP STORIES
Funnel clouds spotted, wind and water damage reported in Houston
Tornado Watch issued for most of SE Texas until 10 p.m.
Houston-area COVID testing sites close due to inclement weather
Feds halt nearly $2 billion in Hurricane Harvey aid for Texas
Wall of rock falls on boaters in Brazilian lake; 6 killed
Not all heroes wear capes: Man saves stranger from drowning
Baytown Macy's set to close its doors soon
Show More
Customer who was among 3 shot dies after altercation at club
2 killed in wrong-way crash involving ambulance on Westpark Tollway
Many doctors disagree with Moderna about need for 2nd booster
Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead after going missing
Mom takes out Times Square billboard to help her daughter find love
More TOP STORIES News