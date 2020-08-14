Protesters blast Cy-Fair ISD's in-person class policy

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- As schools begin to open in limited capacities across the region, one district is dealing with a renewed debate over in-person classes after at least one district employee tested positive for COVID-19.Cy-Fair ISD plans to hold both in-person and virtual learning classes when school begins on Sept. 8.Protesters stood next to tombstones and held signs this week after news broke about a Cy-Fair employee's positive COVID-19 test.Cy-Fair ISD officials said they have protocols in place for the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 at one of the district's early learning centers.Any employee who tests positive may be subject to a self-quarantine.Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke Thursday specifically about schools and COVID-19."We have found at the NIH, that it is much much better to just question people when they come in and save the time, because the temperatures are notoriously inaccurate, many times," he said.