Cy-Fair ISD employee allegedly admits to 'falling in love' with student after improper relationship

EMBED </>More Videos

A Cy-Fair ISD teacher accused of having a relationship with a student admitted she loved the student with all her heart.

A former Cy-Fair ISD employee is facing charges after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student.

According to court records, 24-year-old Hannah Siboyeh has been charged with sexual assault and improper relationship with a student for the July 2017 incident.

Siboyeh allegedly admitted to having sex with the former Labay Middle School student and even claims she loved the teen with "all her heart."

Court documents state Cy-Fair ISD officials were contacted in April of 2018 by an assistant principal who was made aware of the improper relationship.

The incident was allegedly reported by another student who states to have seen the victim and Siboyeh in a bed together at the victim's house, and heard weird noises coming from the room, documents say. Siboyeh and the victim had also posted photos of each other on Snapchat, the student said.

During an interview with authorities, Siboyeh reportedly started crying and confessed to losing her virginity to the student after renting a hotel room. She also admitted the incident was her fault because she was the grownup and older.

Following Siboyeh's arrest, Cy-Fair ISD released a statement addressing the investigation:

"Authorities notified us last spring of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Labay Middle School paraprofessional staff member and a former student. Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from campus. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation that led to an off-campus arrest. These actions are not representative of Labay Middle School or CFISD employee standards of conduct.

Siboyeh is scheduled to go before a judge Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
improper relationship with studentteacher arrestedsexual assaultcy-fair isdCypressHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence could possibly threaten East Coast
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Officials battling warehouse fire in north Harris County
Driver claims squirrel caused multi-vehicle crash
Man falls 100 feet after being struck on Grand Parkway exit ramp
Nearly 100 Chihuahuas rescued after being dumped in Houston
Mom receives death threats after giving son "swirly"
Weekend Weather
Show More
Storms could rain out some of your weekend plans.
Lightning strike sparks house fire in Grangerland, officials say
Former Miss Texas USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45
Tight U.S. Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke
Possible threat made at The Woodlands H-E-B under investigation
More News