Cy-Fair firefighter injured trying to clear warehouse fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cy-Fair Fire Department firefighter was rushed to the hospital after working to contain a building fire in northwest Houston, according to officials.

The firefighter suffered minor burns while working to contain the fire, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.



The Cy-Fair Fire Department was called to Corrosion Control Service, a sandblasting services workshop, in the 6700 block of Satsuma Road around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

A family of eight lived in the mobile home on the property, according to firefighters, but no one had to be evacuated.

By 12:30 p.m. the fire was said to have been contained to the residence attached to the warehouse by the Harris County Hazardous Material Response Team.

HAZMAT was called to the scene after firefighters said they were unsure of what may have been inside the building.

No chemicals were reported to be involved.

Officials were still investigating the cause of the fire.
