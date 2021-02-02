COVID-19 vaccine

Houston-area CVS stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines next week

CVS Pharmacy expects to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible to receive them next Thursday, Feb. 11, across its 70 Texas locations, including those in the Houston area.

On Tuesday, the company announced the appointments can be made beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9. for the vaccinations.

The video above is from a previous report on the ingredients of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to CVS, Texas stores will be allotted about 38,000 doses out of an initial 250,000 that the company is rolling out to its locations in 11 states.

Late last year, CVS was among the major national pharmacies pledging to administer vaccinations at store locations and at long-term care facilities through coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PREVIOUS STORY: Nursing homes expecting COVID-19 vaccine delivery through CVS and Walgreens

Those currently eligible to receive the CVS-based vaccinations in Texas fall under Phase 1A and 1B, or those who are frontline medical and essential workers, long-term care residents, people 65 years old and older, and people who are 16 years and older and have at least one chronic medical condition.

While CVS announced Houston locations are among the initial Texas stores to get the vaccines, it did not offer a list of specific stores that will offer them. CVS said its locations in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco will also receive shares of the initial vaccine shipments in Texas.

Vaccines will be offered on an appointment-only basis through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact 1-800-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, CVS said.

SEE ALSO: ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look at Houston's vaccination effort
EMBED More News Videos

Watch our ABC13 team walk you through the ABC13's Vaccine Tracker. You can look up the progress thus far of vaccination of people in Phase 1A and all people over 16 in every Texas county. See how it works in the video above.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinescoronavirushouston fights covidcoronavirus texascvscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Feds to start sending COVID vaccine to pharmacies next week
Here's why 1/3 of Texans say they would refuse the vaccine
Fort Bend Co. vaccine pre-registration reaches capacity
SPONSORED: Questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine? Submit them here
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SWAT called to NW Harris Co. home where man is barricaded
Billboard campaign seeks leads in couple's murder from 25 years ago
Here's why 1/3 of Texans say they would refuse the vaccine
Texas legislator files bill to allow alcohol sales on Sundays
Former Fiesta store to be unveiled as green energy hub today
3 cold fronts are coming for Houston
Third Ward residents told they need to vacate apartments
Show More
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land vaccine application filled quickly
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
Fort Bend Co. vaccine pre-registration reaches capacity
UK veteran Capt. Tom Moore dies at 100 after COVID-19 diagnosis
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
More TOP STORIES News