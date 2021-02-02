Houston-area CVS stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines next week

On Tuesday, the company announced the appointments can be made beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9. for the vaccinations.
The video above is from a previous report on the ingredients of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to CVS, Texas stores will be allotted about 38,000 doses out of an initial 250,000 that the company is rolling out to its locations in 11 states.
Late last year, CVS was among the major national pharmacies pledging to administer vaccinations at store locations and at long-term care facilities through coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PREVIOUS STORY: Nursing homes expecting COVID-19 vaccine delivery through CVS and Walgreens
Those currently eligible to receive the CVS-based vaccinations in Texas fall under Phase 1A and 1B, or those who are frontline medical and essential workers, long-term care residents, people 65 years old and older, and people who are 16 years and older and have at least one chronic medical condition.
While CVS announced Houston locations are among the initial Texas stores to get the vaccines, it did not offer a list of specific stores that will offer them. CVS said its locations in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco will also receive shares of the initial vaccine shipments in Texas.
Vaccines will be offered on an appointment-only basis through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact 1-800-746-7287.
Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, CVS said.
SEE ALSO: ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look at Houston's vaccination effort