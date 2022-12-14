'Real consequences happen': Latino families who invested in alleged crypto scheme want justice

Some of the investors spoke out on Wednesday claiming they paid anywhere from a couple of thousand to tens of thousands of dollars into a company called CryptoFX, LLC.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of people who invested money in an alleged cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme are asking for justice and trying to get their money back.

The FTX crypto exchange recently went bankrupt, but there are local victims from a different cryptocurrency investment scheme.

Back in September, the securities and exchange commission filed an emergency action to stop an ongoing fraudulent and unregistered crypto-asset offering targeting Latino investors.

They told ABC13 that they were promised big returns for buying cryptocurrency through the company.

The SEC said that rather than use investor funds for crypto trading, more than 90% of investor funds were used to pay fake returns to investors, support the lifestyle of the owners, and used to buy and develop real estate.

The investors outside the Houston Federal Courthouse want their money back and to spread the word about unscrupulous investment firms in the Latino community.

"We are here to speak up for the community and to say that it is important for folks to find out who they are working with. It is important for folks to know that these things are happening, and most importantly, it is important that real consequences happen," Cesar Espinosa, with FIEL, an immigrant-led civil rights organization, said.

Federal investigators believe millions of dollars have been lost in this investment and that there are victims not just in Houston, but all over the country.

