Coronavirus

End of the buffet? Cruise lines are considering major changes because of the novel coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cruise vacations have been canceled because of the novel coronavirus. When they resume, things could look a whole lot different, including the buffet.

In an interview with CruiseRadio.net, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said buffets could be closed, at least for a while. In a separate interview, with Travel Pulse, Bayley said eventually cruises will have modified buffets that could include staff members serving food to passengers.

Other cruise lines are considering similar changes. They could also reduce the numbers of passengers to promote social distancing.

Cruise lines are still working on plans to resume trips as shelter-at-home orders ease around the world.
