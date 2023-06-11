1 person dead, multiple injured in shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting where one person has died, and several others were shot on Sunday evening in NE Harris County.



The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to an incident on Reuben White Drive but learned the situation escalated in the 1200 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road.

Two injured people were dropped off near Barrett Road, and two others were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, Gonzelez tweeted.

Currently, there is no suspect description or cause of how the shooting started.

Investigators are en-route to the scene to uncover more information.

This is the second mass shooting to occur in the Houston area in one day.

Earlier on Sunday, six people were shot after a fight erupted outside of a popular SW Houston nightclub. The victims were all said to be in their 20s to earlier 30s.

SEE HERE: Several injured after shots fired into crowd during fight outside SW Houston nightclub, HPD says

ABC13 has a crew on the way to the scene to get more information as this story develops.