Style & Fashion

Crocs releasing Peeps-themed shoes just in time for Easter

If you're looking for something other than candy and toys for your Easter basket this year, look no further.

We've got an interesting option for you - pastel clogs with plastic chicks.

Crocs and marshmallow candy maker Peeps have teamed up to launch the line of footwear.

You can get them online now for $49.99.

The kicks are available in Peeps signature blue, yellow or pink.

And the Peeps-shaped charms can be attached to the top of the shoes.

Some sizes are already out of stock, but they should be in stores starting next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionshoesinstagram storiescandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News