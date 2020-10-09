Katy couple turns home into creepy 'Island of Dolls' for Halloween

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're taking a stroll down this Katy neighborhood, you may be in for a spooky surprise.A self-proclaimed Halloween lover and her husband turned their home into their own land of scary dolls.Brenda and Ian Haynes said they got the inspiration from a famous island in Mexico."I actually did it last year," explained Brenda. "I saw it on Facebook or something, but I knew about it, and I'm like, 'You know what? I want to do that.'"The elaborate décor is based on the Island of the Dolls - also known as La Isla de las Muñecas in Spanish.It's located just south of the center of Mexico City.Various dolls of all styles are found throughout the island, which were originally placed by the former owner of the island, Don Julian Santana Barrera. He believed that dolls helped to chase away the spirit of a girl drowned years ago."He found the doll in the water after the little girl passed away, so he figured that was her spirit," said Brenda, who said visiting the island is on her bucket list. "So from there on, he started bringing dolls at his place. He passed away and people kept bringing dolls. It's not just a creepy house, it comes with a story."More than 100 dolls are scattered throughout their front yard, many of which have been collected for years."My aunt, she works at a thrift store, so she helped me out a lot," said Brenda. "Garage sales, thrift stores, people gave them to me ... Everybody would give me dolls!"The Haynes home, according to the couple, is quite popular among neighbors and even delivery workers."They usually ask us, do you mind if I snap it?" said Ian. "I'm like, 'No, go ahead. My wife loves that.'"Though bloody doll heads and creepy doll trails may startle some, the Haynes family said it's all in good spirit and welcome any and all visitors."We would love that," said Brenda. "I'm going to pass out candy and baggies and I would love people to come look and take pictures. I don't mind. I love it!"The home is located in the 6000 block of Pleasant Stream Drive in Katy in the Settlers Village subdivision.