Woman accused of multimillion dollar credit scheme in Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of a $3.3 million credit scheme, according to Pct. 4 deputies.After a lengthy investigation Harris County Precinct 4 Constable investigators arrested a woman involved in a $3.3 million scheme on multiple financial institutions.Investigators said the suspect fixed people's credit through illegal means.Constables ran a search warrant on her business and said they recovered evidence, and also executed an arrest warrant on the suspect.