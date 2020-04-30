Food & Drink

Get your Crawfish fix during COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 has limited large gatherings, including something many families enjoy this time of year -- crawfish boils.

You can still get your hands on delicious mudbugs at home thanks to local restaurants that offer take out and delivery.

The Boil House is serving crawfish from Louisiana freshwater ponds through their drive-thru location in The Heights.

You may know Kings BierHaus for German food, but they're boiling crawfish on Fridays and Saturdays.

With restaurants opening to 25 percent capacity, their patio is a good place to remain socially distanced. You can also carry out. Crawfish is $5 per pound there.

Phat Eatery's curry crawfish is back by popular demand. The Katy Asian Town restaurant is running curbside takeaway for $4.99 per pound Monday through Thursdays, $5.99 on the weekend, and there's no minimum for free delivery in the area.

If peel and eat is not your thing, leave it to Goode Company Grocers. They'll deliver a generous heat-and-eat $65 dollar crawfish etoufee dinner that feeds four to six people.

BB's Tex-Orleans shared a little crawfish humor on Instagram: "Eat boiled crawfish daily... guarantees you will not touch your face and eyes until you wash your hands thoroughly."

In addition to take-out crawfish at BB's ten locations, the restaurant is offering a mini-pantry that sells toilet paper and bottled water.

