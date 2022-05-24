missing person

Missing Alvin ISD employee found safe after officials say he had secrets he didn't want revealed

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An Alvin ISD employee who authorities reported had not been seen since May 19 was found safe Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch confirmed to ABC13.

Craig Kettler, 49, had been last seen last week near the 600 block of County Road 351 driving a white 2000 Ford F-250 with a camper shell and the business name "LD Systems" on the driver-side door, according to officials.




Kettler allegedly had some deep secrets he did not want to get out, according to Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

ABC13 asked for further details, but Miller did not provide anything more.

It is unclear where Kettler was found. He has made contact with his family.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Texas EquuSearch looking for missing Alvin ISD employee
