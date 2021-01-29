COVID-19 vaccine

Houston hospital that gave most COVID-19 vaccines in Texas answers questions on distribution

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the country past one month in the vaccine era of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous questions have risen from the public over the distribution of the shots.

Those questions range from vaccine safety, to when the public will be able to get it.

Physicians at Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center addressed vaccination queries during a virtual town hall that's underway this morning.

The event comes a week after Gov. Greg Abbott held a roundtable at the hospital, which he singled out as the one that has given the most vaccines in Texas, so far.

In spite of this, issues over efficiency of the distribution, as well as whether communities of color are truly trusting the shots, have risen. Of note, Houston Methodist vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Arianne Dowdell, joined the conversation, along with the hospital's president and CEO Dr. Marc L. Boom and associated division head of hospital medicine, Dr. Victor J. Narcisse.

Perfect storm of COVID-19 fatigue and vaccine myths spike infections for Houston Hispanics
Leaders warn unsafe behavior and vaccine misinformation are contributing to higher infection rates in Houston and Harris County among underserved communities. In part one of ABC13's two-night town hall, we explore the hesitation in getting the vaccine and how to change that.



Black community in Texas faces critical moment in COVID-19 fight
Saving more Black lives from COVID-19's deadly grip will require everyone to confront a traumatic chapter in American history, leaders told ABC13 Wednesday night.

