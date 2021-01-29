Houston hospital that gave most COVID-19 vaccines in Texas answers questions on distribution

Those questions range from vaccine safety, to when the public will be able to get it.
Physicians at Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center addressed vaccination queries during a virtual town hall that's underway this morning.
The event comes a week after Gov. Greg Abbott held a roundtable at the hospital, which he singled out as the one that has given the most vaccines in Texas, so far.
In spite of this, issues over efficiency of the distribution, as well as whether communities of color are truly trusting the shots, have risen. Of note, Houston Methodist vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Arianne Dowdell, joined the conversation, along with the hospital's president and CEO Dr. Marc L. Boom and associated division head of hospital medicine, Dr. Victor J. Narcisse.
