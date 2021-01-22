abc13 town hall

ABC13 town hall to highlight COVID-19 vaccine response in Black and Latino communities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While all Texans are dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC data reveals an especially grim situation in our Black and Hispanic communities.

In the last year, we've told you about the inequalities revealed by the pandemic, where a high number of essential workers and uninsured, paired with housing conditions and even racial discrimination in health care, has resulted in a disproportionate number of infections and deaths in our communities of color.

Tonight and Thursday night, ABC13 is turning its focus on the COVID-19 vaccine and the hesitation found in our Black and Hispanic neighborhoods towards getting vaccinated.

Eyewitness News anchors Mayra Moreno and Chauncy Glover are gathering Black and Hispanic leaders, who will address misinformation and concerns being shared on social media and between families, along with specific recommendations about the vaccine.

Wednesday night's town hall panel includes:



  • Dr. Joseph Varon, chief medical officer, United Memorial Medical Center
  • State Rep. Armando Walle, Harris Co. COVID-19 Recovery Czar
  • Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff's Office
  • Dr. Laura Murillo, president, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • Susie Molina, Houston Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board


Thursday night's town hall panel includes:



  • State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Texas House District 27
  • Commissioner Grady Prestage, Fort Bend Co. Precinct 2
  • Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter, Fort Bend Co. Health & Human Services director
  • Trustee Addie Heyliger, Fort Bend ISD board president
  • Pastor Timothy Sloan, The Luke Church
  • Casondra Burkley, LCSW, M.Div


In addition to answering viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, panelists are providing a comprehensive look at COVID-19's impact in the Black and Hispanic communities, including infection rates, recovery, mental health, education, economics and faith.

Health experts say those in the Black, Hispanic and Asian-American communities should get vaccinated, as they are all classified as having a large share of high-risk individuals.

