Mayor Sylvester Turner gives a COVID-19 vaccine distribution update

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to give an update on COVID-19 vaccination distributions Saturday afternoon after the city's mass vaccination sites have seen great success in the past few weeks.

Hundreds of people were sent home disappointed after the Houston Health Department announced it ran out of COVID-19 vaccine doses at the public mega site at Minute Maid Park last Saturday. Despite the glitch in the system that caused them to overbook, health officials still administered 5,451 doses of the vaccine that day.

"It's a large operation. There might be glitches every now and then, but I assure you vaccinations are not sitting on shelves," said Mayor Turner.

Since then, the Houston Health Department announced it is opening 1,600 new COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots for the week of Jan. 25. The appointments are for first doses only.

As of Friday, Jan. 22, those who fall under Phase 1A or 1B of the state's vaccination criteria could visit the city's website to register. The health department announced all slots are full.



Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers will be verified on site.



The new appointments are for the department's new drive-thru vaccination site at Delmar Stadium. The site, operated by United Memorial Medical Center, is slated to open on Monday.

People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away, city officials said.

You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.

READ MORE: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston
