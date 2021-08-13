COVID-19 vaccine

Everything you need to know about the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine booster recommendations

By Courtney Carpenter
EMBED <>More Videos

When will COVID booster vaccine be open for general public?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people.

This move only applies to people who are considered high risk, which is estimated to be around 3% of U.S. adults.

ABC13 spoke with Dr. Rodrigo Hasbun, an infectious disease specialist at UTHealth Houston, to answer some of your questions about this new guidance.

Q: Who is being recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster?

A: "Definitely the big group of patients we are worried about are patients that received a transplant, either a solid organ or a bone marrow transplant, because they are heavy dose immunosuppressant agents," said Hasbun. "Also, those undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, [and] those who are on steroids or other immune therapies like Rituximab or monoclonal antibodies that lower your immune system. Those should definitely be considered for a third dose right now."

The CDC said immunocompromised people are not going to need a doctor's note, prescription, or proof of their condition to get a third dose.

READ ALSO: What is COVID-19 pneumonia?
EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 pneumonia is often referred to as "severe" COVID, but what is it? Who is at risk of getting it?



Q: If the booster can help people who are immunocompromised, why is it not recommended for the general public yet?

A: "Immunocompetent patients who have been adequately vaccinated right now are very unlikely to get COVID, symptomatic COVID, to the point of being hospitalized or dying from COVID," said Hasbun. "It is really unlikely for immunocompetent patients. So this is a first step. More studies will be needed in the future to see if this is going to be changed to everybody in the population to get a third dose, but right now, the urgency really is to vaccinate those patients we know for sure need a third dose right now."

Q: Will it ever be recommended for the general population to get a booster shot?

A: "I think in the future, everybody should get a booster," said Hasbun. "Probably, we are going to be giving COVID vaccines every year, just like we do with the flu vaccine, so that's most likely where we are headed. But this is the first big step to address at least the most urgent patient population, that's immunosuppressed ones."

The FDA said an immunocompromised person can get their third dose at least 28 days after getting their second Pfizer or Moderna shot.

This recommendation does not apply to those who have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinesmedicalcoronavirus helpcovid 19 variantcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19houston fights covidmedical researchdoctors
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
Immunocompromised may need 4th COVID booster shot: CDC
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News