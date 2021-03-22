Coronavirus

COVID-19 long-hauler clinic to treat patients with lingering symptoms

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine battling the effects of COVID-19 for a year. That's what one local woman has experienced.

She's known as a COVID long-hauler -- someone who continues to experience symptoms months after getting the virus.

Dona Murphey, 41, had COVID-19 in late March of last year, early on in the pandemic.

"Very mild respiratory symptoms. I had some mild G.I. symptoms. I also had some difficulty tracking multiple things at once in my head," said Murphey.

She says it was a mild case that lasted 28 days and after that she felt better.

"I was OK for about three weeks. I think I was pretty much fully recovered," said Murphey.

RELATED: Almost one-third of people with 'mild' COVID-19 still battle symptoms months later, study finds

Then she got a secondary bacterial infection. Murphey says after that, the symptoms never really went away. She had other symptoms from May to September of 2020.

"I had cognitive symptoms and also some psychiatric symptoms, like change in mood," said Murphey.

RELATED: Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID-19 symptoms, like brain fog, breathing problems
EMBED More News Videos

It's been nearly 18 weeks of agony for Lisa Beard's 13-year-old son, Hudson, who contracted COVID-19 in November and has had symptoms ever since.



Some long-hauler symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches, memory and concentration difficulties, heart palpitations, depression and anxiety.

Baylor College of Medicine is now working to treat patients with lingering effects. It's part of their Post COVID Care Clinic.

"We evaluate every patient for different aspects of the post-COVID symptoms and from there we decide on the best management option, which could be treatment," said Dr. Fidaa Shaib, with Baylor College of Medicine.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19 'long haulers' will now receive additional care at new clinic

Whether that requires someone in cardiology or psychology, Baylor has those resources available. It's something people like Murphey are grateful to see.

Murphey felt better in the fall, only to have symptoms return yet again in Jan. 2021. Then just recently she got the vaccine.

"Right before I took the shot, like I said, I was feeling like some of the drowsiness again, some of the brain fog," said Murphey.

RELATED: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Breaking down the differences between COVID-19 vaccines

Murphey had some side effects from the vaccine, but since then she started feeling better.

There's some discussion among long-haulers who say once they got the vaccine, their symptoms were reduced or even stopped.

"I have felt better since but it's hard to know because this whole thing has been fluctuating. So it's hard to know if that actually has to do with the shot, or if it's something that would have happened anyway," said Murphey.

Dr. Shaib says while there's been no study done on the matter, she has read about it and says it's good news.

"The concept is there might be a residual element of the virus that is still in the body and the immune system that is boosted by the vaccine might be helping with that," said Dr. Shaib.

"I hope that it also motives people to get the vaccine to avoid this potential outcome," said Murphey.

Those interested in the Post COVID Care Clinic can make an appointment by calling 713-798-2400.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
Dr. Fauci to star in new children's book
Which COVID-19 vaccine is best? Breaking down the differences
AstraZeneca prepared for rollout if FDA-approved, doctor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing 6-year-old girl acts up in court
Multiple victims in Colo. grocery store shooting: Sources
Owner seen hitting dog over 20 times in Katy area
Struggling renters starting to see help, $145M still available
13 civil lawsuits now filed against Texans QB
Rain possible for your morning drive
US trying to dissuade migrants to ease growing border crisis
Show More
Which COVID-19 vaccine is best? Breaking down the differences
CDC warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
AstraZeneca prepared for rollout if FDA-approved, doctor says
Meat market beloved for Cajun fare announces closing date
Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies
More TOP STORIES News