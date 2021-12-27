Coronavirus

Exposed to COVID at a holiday gathering? What to know about quarantining, testing

Vaccinated individuals don't need to quarantine after exposure.
EMBED <>More Videos

What to do if you were exposed to COVID at holiday gathering

NEW YORK -- So many families gathered this weekend, but COVID-19 didn't hide as Santa Claus was coming to town.

The U.S. is now averaging 198,404 new coronavirus cases each day as of Sunday, the day after Christmas, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University. That's 47% higher than a week ago and the highest such number since Jan. 19.

Those who were exposed to COVID-19 while attending a holiday gathering or visiting loved ones should get tested five to seven days after the day of exposure, said ABC News' contributor Dr. Darien Sutton.

"That's about how much time it takes for the virus to increase in the body and turn a test positive," he said on "Good Morning America" Monday.

SEE ALSO : Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC amid COVID surge:
EMBED More News Videos

The omicron surge is piling up new coronavirus cases throughout the holidays as some agencies report a striking increase in children being hospitalized with COVID-19.



Vaccinated individuals don't need to quarantine after exposure, but Sutton recommends masking during this period of high viral transmission.

People who are not fully vaccinated are at much higher risk for infection and experiencing more severe forms of the illness, so anyone who is unvaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days, Sutton said.

After exposure, Sutton recommends getting a PCR test, which is more sensitive and more accurate than a rapid antigen test.

Any patients experiencing symptoms, however, should opt for the antigen test, as they are more accurate in the days after infection.

"You can say that if you test positive on an antigen test, you can presume that that's when you're most infectious. It helps to use it before an event. You want to use it as close as possible [to the event] and have an understanding that it can turn positive later on," Sutton said.

MORE: How will Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway work?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessholidaycoronavirus testingomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinechristmasu.s. & worldcoronavirus test
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News