City of Galveston wants to test restaurant, grocery workers for COVID-19

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Business is good at the Gumbo Diner along the Seawall in Galveston."We're ready. We're ready for people to come back down here," said Danny Hart with the Galveston Restaurant Group.COVID-19 is still on the minds of many as businesses start to reopen on the island.City council has one idea to keep people safe and healthy - test restaurant and grocery store workers for the virus."If someone does not feel good, and you feel like you want to tell them to get tested or they want to get tested, it's a great option," said Hart.The city would use $445,000 in federal money to do the tests. The money comes from a pot of $715,000 that has to be used to help those in the lower-middle class who have been affected by the pandemic.Restaurants are already checking their employees every day, and requiring them to wear masks and gloves."We don't want an outbreak in our restaurants," Hart said.The testing isn't mandatory, just another layer of protection, officials said.