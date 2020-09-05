Houston woman receives 2nd dose in final trial for COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman, Linda Lamberth, said none of her family or friends have come down with COVID-19, but she felt compelled to volunteer for a vaccine trial knowing that people are suffering in hospitals and dying alone."I just wanted to be able to help out with the vaccine studies," Lamberth said.Humble words coming from Lamberth as she volunteers her body for ground-breaking science."I've done vaccine studies before, but I think this one is one that really needed volunteers," said Lamberth.She is one of more than 21,000 volunteers across the country enrolled in the Moderna vaccine trial. And the first to sign up at the trial location at Baylor College of Medicine."It was kind of exciting. I didn't know I was going to be the first one until I arrived," said Lamberth.Eyewitness News met Linda on Friday as she received her final shot in the two-dose trial, which is a double-blinded trial.Neither the volunteer or the clinician know if they're receiving the vaccine or a placebo of salt water."They have a 50/50 chance of getting either the vaccine or the placebo," said Dr. Robert Atmar, an infectious disease specialist at Baylor College of Medicine.He said they're helping oversee the study at Baylor. The college is able to take up to 250 participants and are still enrolling.Moderna is one of several major pharmaceutical companies in the lead for a COVID-19 vaccine.Currently in phase three, Atmar said this is the last step before mass production for the general public.He says Lamberth's results will be ready by about mid-October, but this is a long-term study and she will continue to check in with researchers for the next two years."A little sore arm or whatever, but that's about it," said Lamberth.