Houston Methodist shares COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8049302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Promising news from Pfizer and Moderna about their potential breakthroughs on a COVID-19 vaccine offer hope. In order for any vaccine to be effective, people must be willing to take the injections. But here's why some people are already saying why they won't take it.