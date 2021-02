CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A new vaccine drive-thru clinic opens in Conroe this morning.The clinic at Woodforest Bank Stadium opens at 7 a.m.Conroe ISD partnered with the Memorial Hermann Health System to offer the clinic.The drive-thru clinic is specifically for community members 65 years old and older in the 1B group.All appointments for Friday and Saturday are filled.You are asked not show up unless you have an appointment.