Better Business Bureau warns of sharing COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media

The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine.," the BBB said in a news release. "If your social media privacy settings aren't set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

The BBB said scammers could use real cards to make a phony one.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain.

The bureau warns it's only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

The BBB said a safer option is to share a photo of the vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vaccinessocial mediabetter business bureaucovid 19 vaccinescamsscamcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how many vaccines have been wasted in Texas
HOPE Clinic vaccinates those who may need them most
WWII veteran gets car parade for 95th birthday in SE Houston
Houston VA hosts walk-in vaccine clinic for veterans
Windy weekend: here's how strong our winds will be
Family denied burial plot in 'whites only' cemetery
Black pastors get COVID-19 vaccine to inspire minorities
Show More
Houston blues saxophonist Grady Gaines remembered
Driver killed along NE Harris Co. curve neighbors call 'dangerous'
Girl misses brothers after they return to in-person classes
75-year-old Rosenberg man missing for days
27-year-old Stafford man missing since November
More TOP STORIES News