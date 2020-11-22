Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites experience increase ahead of Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the time of year when many people travel. Now, it's the time of year when many are getting tested for COVID-19.

Harris County Public Health officials say they've seen an increase in people tested for the virus. Four weeks ago, an average of 1,000 tests per day were being administered at all of their sites combined.

On Friday, officials said around 1,500 tests were conducted at each of the county's sites.

Despite last week's advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, an estimated 1 million passengers were screened Friday by the Transportation Security Administration at airports across the country. That's the second highest number since March 17. It's still down more than 1.5 million passengers from the same day in 2019.

CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel

If people do travel or gather with other households, the CDC urges them to continue to follow the guidance to wash hands frequently, wear masks when around people outside your household, and try to have the Thanksgiving meal outside or with windows open.

Houston-area travelers have mixed reaction to CDC Thanksgiving guidance

International travelers are being advised by the CDC to take three COVID-19 tests. The first should be done one to three days before leaving, a second test could be taken before you return home, and a third test should be taken three to five days after returning. The CDC also recommends people should quarantine for a week once they're back home.

RELATED: What to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston

