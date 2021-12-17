fraud

4 men accused of laundering $35 million in COVID-19 relief funds, court documents say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

4 men accused in $35 million COVID-19 relief scheme

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men from the Houston area are facing charges in an alleged $35 million COVID-19 relief scheme.

The men appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday and were released on certain conditions, including surrendering their passports.

A total of 15 people in two states have been charged for their alleged role in this conspiracy.

Father and son, Khalid and Hamza Abbas, along with Abdul Fatani of Richmond and Syed Ali of Sugarland, are facing wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The men are accused of conspiring to submit 80 false and fraudulent loan applications trying to get $35 million in Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan funds, according to court documents. Of that, they received $18 million.

According to federal authorities, the men then laundered a portion of the funds by writing checks from companies that received the PPP loans. Then, they wrote checks to fake employees, including themselves and their family members. More than 1,100 fake checks were allegedly cashed at a check cashing company, according to court records.

Out of the four men, 55-year-old Fatani had an attorney present Thursday. He pleaded not guilty.

Fatani's attorney expressed in court that Fatani has been cooperating with authorities for months now. The other three men requested a court appointed attorney.

Khalid, Fatani and Ali are also facing a money laundering charge. If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, up to 10 years for each money laundering conviction, and up to 20 years in prison for each count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

For updates on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimecourtmoneyjudgecoronavirusdisaster reliefmoney launderingfraudcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRAUD
HCC board member resigns amid HISD allegations
Ex-HPD captain indicted in bizarre voter fraud conspiracy case
Fake paper plates causing real problems on the road
Man gets 9 years for using CARES Act money on lavish spending spree
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News