coronavirus texas

Wife makes plea to public after losing husband to COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jorge Velez and his wife Fanny Guaman were together for nearly 10 years. His wife had a son from a previous marriage, and soon their family grew.

"When I met my husband, I wasn't a grandmother at that time. So he grew up with the grandbabies from birth," said Guaman. "He learned to love the grandbabies like his own, and they did as well too."

In late June, Velez wasn't feeling well. As things got worse, Guaman took him to the ER.

"They did say he had pneumonia and they gave him antibiotics," she said.

His COVID-19 test was negative. He was sent home. Velez started to get better, but that didn't last long.

"Sunday morning when we woke up, he couldn't breathe," said Guaman.

She took him back to the hospital, and this time he tested positive for COVID-19.

"The second time he went, he went in by himself and that was the last time I saw him," she said.

Within two weeks he passed away.
"I want everyone to be aware that COVID-19 is real and it hurts a lot. It hurts so much. Me losing my husband is the worst feeling anyone could ever feel. I don't want this to happen. I don't want this to continue to happen," said Guaman.

Due to COVID-19, Guaman couldn't hold a traditional funeral. Velez was cremated. His urn is with her every day.

"I speak to him every day and I just hope it gives me a sign that he's listening and he's watching over me. I really hope he is," she said.

Her message to everyone is take precautions and be safe.

"This is scary, and this is real and it can be avoided," said Guaman.

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Texas scrambles to solve vaccination data problem
TABC suspends liquor permits for 3 Houston clubs
Mayor warns bar owners and bargoers to 'love your family'
Troubled Houston nightclub evacuated by fire marshal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
TSU students celebrate historical Inauguration Day
Brantley reportedly passes on joining Springer in Toronto
Police searching for suspect in 5-year-old boy's death
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Dense sea fog rolling into Houston
I-10 East shutdown planned this weekend for bridge work
Show More
Here's why Harris is No. 49 while Biden is No. 46
Biden secretly visited wounded HPD officer after 2019 debate
Man robbed in Spring Branch; suspect shoots and kills his dog
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
HPD reviewing former officer's past arrests after Capitol riot arrest
More TOP STORIES News