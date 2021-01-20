Wife makes plea to public after losing husband to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jorge Velez and his wife Fanny Guaman were together for nearly 10 years. His wife had a son from a previous marriage, and soon their family grew.
"When I met my husband, I wasn't a grandmother at that time. So he grew up with the grandbabies from birth," said Guaman. "He learned to love the grandbabies like his own, and they did as well too."
In late June, Velez wasn't feeling well. As things got worse, Guaman took him to the ER.
"They did say he had pneumonia and they gave him antibiotics," she said.
His COVID-19 test was negative. He was sent home. Velez started to get better, but that didn't last long.
"Sunday morning when we woke up, he couldn't breathe," said Guaman.
She took him back to the hospital, and this time he tested positive for COVID-19.
"The second time he went, he went in by himself and that was the last time I saw him," she said.
Within two weeks he passed away.
"I want everyone to be aware that COVID-19 is real and it hurts a lot. It hurts so much. Me losing my husband is the worst feeling anyone could ever feel. I don't want this to happen. I don't want this to continue to happen," said Guaman.
Due to COVID-19, Guaman couldn't hold a traditional funeral. Velez was cremated. His urn is with her every day.
"I speak to him every day and I just hope it gives me a sign that he's listening and he's watching over me. I really hope he is," she said.
Her message to everyone is take precautions and be safe.
"This is scary, and this is real and it can be avoided," said Guaman.
Loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
