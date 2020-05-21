Society

Gov. Abbott lifts air travel restrictions into Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted travel restrictions for travelers to Texas.

Visitors to Texas from several states had to previously self-quarantine for 14 days because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The mandatory quarantine applied for visitors from the following states and cities: California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami.

The new policy goes into effect immediately.

