Health & Fitness

COVID-19 cases in Houston increasing since Texas reopened

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Houston has steadily increased since phase 1 reopening of the state on May 1.

Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department said he is concerned about the rise in cases.

"We're seeing the numbers increasing. They're not increasing exponentially. But they're increasing linearly in time with the same steady pace. So the optimizations are in fact, increasing our case counts," said Persse.

When asked if demonstrations and protests could make things worse, Persse said, "If we continue to see the curve going up and if it stays at this linear, the numbers keep going up, but if it stays at this, this sort of same rate of increase then I definitely wont say you can blame the protests, if anything, it's going to be the reopening of society and, you know, people becoming fatigued, if you will, with the, with the precautions we've asked them to take."


Persse wants to stress the danger of COVID-19, "The virus is still in the community and it's still spreading right, people are still being hospitalized. So, there are 219 people with COVID in intensive care units in the TMC hospitals, if they're in the intensive care unit they're mighty sick, there's 219 of them."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charge dropped against man thrown to ground by Baytown PD
ABC13 hosts 'Police & Our Communities of Color' town hall
Facebook Live shooter to be released from prison early
Cristobal weakens to a tropical depression
What you need to know if you're going to George Floyd's viewing
Former reporter accused of attempted sex assault of teen
Witness who was in George Floyd's car said he 'wants justice'
Show More
Baytown march calls for swift change after controversial arrest
Things staying dry while uncertainty looms over Cristobal
ACLU sues over police force on protesters near White House
Urban Cowboy 40th anniversary: Mickey Gilley looks back
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News