covid-19 pandemic

'We are still seeing people die every week': COVID-19 pandemic continues

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Updates as COVID-19 pandemic continues

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Recently, we've seen COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths decrease in Harris County.

That means measures like social distancing and masking have also relaxed, but the COVID pandemic isn't over.

"Thank heavens, most of them do have less severe disease. We still have people on ventilators, and we are still seeing people die every week of this disease," said Memorial Hermann Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Linda Yancey.

In Harris County, about 72% of people have had at least one COVID vaccine dose.

"The funding that Congress passed to provide COVID vaccines is about to run out, which means we are running out of free COVID vaccines, so now is the time to go and get that vaccine if you want to get it for free," Yancy said. "The problem is that we are not going to know this is over until about a year after it has ended because there could always be another wave around the corner."

The concern is what happens after the virus. COVID can cause long-term damage to the lungs, kidneys, brain or heart, according to Yancy.

Some doctors say "long haul patients" didn't realize they had been through COVID before experiencing long haul symptoms.

"It's very difficult to tease out if these symptoms are secondary to COVID or other diseases that can cause post-infectious fatigue syndromes," Yancey explained. "People have very bad, life-changing effects. People who cannot concentrate cannot stand for more than an hour at a time, and it seems very random who gets it and who doesn't. Sometimes people who have had very mild disease will end up with very severe long COVID."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countycovid in childrencovid 19 varianthouston fights covidcovid 19 vaccinetexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Housing market could soon go back to pre-pandemic norms, Zillow says
Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd booster shot
California cities lost residents, but Texas made gains, Census shows
Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in crash that killed husband and wife on Westheimer
Tree trimmer dead after electrocution in NW Harris County
Body being recovered from pond belongs to man who jumped in, HPD says
No. 1 most wanted person in TX in custody
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Showers and storms with Wednesday's cool front
Show More
Status hearing scheduled today on Astroworld Festival civil case
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
WATCH: Lady Gaga helps Liza Minnelli present best picture Oscar
Matlin hopes 'CODA' Oscar win 'opens the floodgates' for deaf actors
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
More TOP STORIES News