New Harris Co. COVID-19 testing locations set to relocate

The sites in Katy and Baytown will close Saturday, May 30, and move to Pasadena and the Cy-Fair area.
The Cy-Fair location will open on Tuesday, June 2 at Pridgeon Stadium located at 11355 Falcon Rd. The Pasadena location will open at San Jacinto College Central Campus located at 8060 Spencer Highway.
Four additional mobile testing sites in Harris County will continue to change locations weekly. Residents from all counties can receive free testing at all six of these sites.
- Lone Star College - North Harris Campus
2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073
Closed Tuesday, June 2
- La Porte High School
301 E Fairmont Pkwy, La Porte, TX 77571
Closed Wednesday, June 3
- Zube Park
7560 Roberts Rd, Hockley, TX 77447
Closed Thursday, June 4
- Barbara Bush Branch Library
6817 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379
Closed Friday, June 5
