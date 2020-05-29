New Harris Co. COVID-19 testing locations set to relocate

Lone Star College - North Harris Campus

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials announced Friday that two of the areas largest COVID-19 testing sites will relocate, beginning in the first week of June.The sites in Katy and Baytown will close Saturday, May 30, and move to Pasadena and the Cy-Fair area.The Cy-Fair location will open on Tuesday, June 2 at Pridgeon Stadium located at 11355 Falcon Rd. The Pasadena location will open at San Jacinto College Central Campus located at 8060 Spencer Highway.Four additional mobile testing sites in Harris County will continue to change locations weekly. Residents from all counties can receive free testing at all six of these sites.2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073301 E Fairmont Pkwy, La Porte, TX 775717560 Roberts Rd, Hockley, TX 774476817 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379